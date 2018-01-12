

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of The Gore and Ebenezer roads.

The victim was taken to hospital following the collision to be treated for her serious injuries, Toronto Paramedics said.

According to investigators, the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as roads will be closed to accommodate an investigation.