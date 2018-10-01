

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Rexdale on Monday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Silverstone Drive and Albion Road just before 8 p.m.

Officers said the vehicle involved in the crash failed to remain at the scene. The vehicle has only been described by police as being black and having four doors.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.