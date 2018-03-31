

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female was rushed to hospital with potentially serious injuries after a suspected impaired driving collision in the city’s downtown core on Saturday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Carlton Street near Jarvis Street at around 7 a.m.

Paramedics say that the victim is believed to be in her teens.

One person was taken into custody at the scene for possible impaired driving.

Police has closed Carlton Street in both directions at Jarvis Street following the crash but the road was reopened at around 8 a.m.