Female rushed to hospital after three-vehicle crash near Carlton and Jarvis streets
A car involved in a three-vehicle collision on Carlton Street near Jarvis Street is shown on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 7:46AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:29AM EDT
A female was rushed to hospital with potentially serious injuries after a suspected impaired driving collision in the city’s downtown core on Saturday morning.
The three-vehicle crash happened on Carlton Street near Jarvis Street at around 7 a.m.
Paramedics say that the victim is believed to be in her teens.
One person was taken into custody at the scene for possible impaired driving.
Police has closed Carlton Street in both directions at Jarvis Street following the crash but the road was reopened at around 8 a.m.