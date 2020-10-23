

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A female victim is en route to hospital suffering from serious burns after a fire broke out at a senior’s apartment building in Toronto’s east end on Friday afternoon.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to a low-rise building at 2287 Gerrard Street East, between Malvern and Wayland avenues, for a report of a fire just after 2 p.m.

They arrived to find one person suffering from serious burns.

She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre and the flames at the building, which belongs to Toronto Community Housing and is for housing seniors, were quickly knocked down.

Jessop said the Ontario Fire Marshal was called to investigate what started the blaze.