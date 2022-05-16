A female occupant was seriously hurt when two vehicles collided in Brampton late on Sunday night, local police say.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Steeles Avenue West and Heritage Road in Brampton at 11:19 p.m. Sunday for a collision.

They arrived to find a sedan and a Jeep had struck each other.

A female occupant of one of the vehicles was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The intersection reopened to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday.

Investigators continue to probe what caused the collision.