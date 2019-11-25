

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female was taken to a trauma centre for treatment after she was stabbed by a relative inside a ride-sharing vehicle overnight, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, a female arrived at 23 Division, located near Finch and Kipling avenues, early this morning suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the woman was fighting with her sister inside a ride-sharing vehicle was she was stabbed.

She arrived at the police station in that same vehicle and her sister took off.

The victim was later transported to a trauma centre to be treated for serious injuries.

She is expected to be released from the hospital at some point today.