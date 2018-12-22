

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds following a violent incident in North York Saturday.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent at around 2:45 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, polices said.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.