Female stabbed multiple times in North York
Paramedics transport a victim following a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent Saturday December 22, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 11:55AM EST
A woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds following a violent incident in North York Saturday.
Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent at around 2:45 a.m.
Officers arrived and found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, polices said.
One person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.