Female struck and killed in fail-to-remain collision in Glen Park
Police are investigating a fatal fail-to-remain collision in Glen Park.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 5:22AM EDT
A female pedestrian is dead following a fail-to-remain collision in Glen Park early Thursday morning.
The collision occurred near the intersection of Marlee and Eglinton avenues at around 1 a.m.
Police say a woman in her 50s was struck by the driver of a truck who did not remain at the scene.
She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.
A truck found nearby was inspected but was ruled out as the vehicle involved.
Police say it is possible the driver of the truck did not realize they were involved in a collision.
No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported.
The road is closed this morning as a collision reconstruction team investigates the incident.