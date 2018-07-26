

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is dead following a fail-to-remain collision in Glen Park early Thursday morning.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Marlee and Eglinton avenues at around 1 a.m.

Police say a woman in her 50s was struck by the driver of a truck who did not remain at the scene.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

A truck found nearby was inspected but was ruled out as the vehicle involved.

Police say it is possible the driver of the truck did not realize they were involved in a collision.

No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported.

The road is closed this morning as a collision reconstruction team investigates the incident.