Ontario Provincial Police say that a female pedestrian was struck and killed while she was trying to jumpstart a car on Highway 401 near Whitby early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Mill Street in Clarington at approximately 12:10 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

At that time, a male and female occupant were outside of a disabled Ford Mustang, which was stopped on the left shoulder of the highway, and attempted to boost the vehicle.

Schmidt said that the female was standing in a live lane of traffic when she was struck by “at least one or more vehicles.”

Pedestrian fatality on #Hwy401 EB near Mill St. Any witness are asked to call #WhitbyOPP at 905-668-3388 pic.twitter.com/GoTX8U6o0R — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 8, 2021

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details about the deceased have been released by police.

A section of the highway was shutdown in the aftermath of the crash but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have been travelling in the area around midnight is asked to contact Whitby OPP.

The investigation is ongoing.