Female struck by vehicle in city's east end suffers serious injuries
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 7:21PM EDT
A female pedestrian was taken to hospital this evening after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.
The collision occurred near Pape and Cosburn avenues at around 5:30 p.m.
Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene.
The area was closed to traffic for the police investigation.