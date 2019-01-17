

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female pedestrian struck by a vehicle in East York last week has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

The victim was struck in the area of St. Clair Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Police initially said the female may have sustained a leg injury and she was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Officers later confirmed that her injuries were considered to be life-threatening and on Thursday morning, police said that the victim had died in hospital.

Police have not provided the name or age of the deceased.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and investigators have not said if they will face any charges in connection with the incident.

The deadly collision is still under investigation.