Female struck by vehicle in East York dies in hospital
The scene of a collision in East York on Jan. 8, 2019 is seen.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 11:35AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 11:39AM EST
A female pedestrian struck by a vehicle in East York last week has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
The victim was struck in the area of St. Clair Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Police initially said the female may have sustained a leg injury and she was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Officers later confirmed that her injuries were considered to be life-threatening and on Thursday morning, police said that the victim had died in hospital.
Police have not provided the name or age of the deceased.
The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and investigators have not said if they will face any charges in connection with the incident.
The deadly collision is still under investigation.