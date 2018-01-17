

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police were called to Pine Ridge Secondary School at around 1:30 p.m. after an incident on school property.

One teacher and a 16-year-old girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing, police said. The student was taken to a local hospital, while the teacher was treated on-scene.

A 16-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the incident and police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

The motive for the stabbing is not yet clear.

Police said in a tweet that the building is not in lockdown and that students would be dismissed at their regular time.