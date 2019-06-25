

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are searching for multiple female suspects after a man was stabbed outside a North York GO bus station late Monday night.

The incident occurred near the Finch GO bus station at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a man in his 30s sustained was stabbed outside the station and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators have not released detailed suspect descriptions but say they are searching for “more than one” female suspect.