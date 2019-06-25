Female suspects sought after stabbing outside Finch GO bus station
Police are searching for "more than one" female suspect after a stabbing outside a GO bus station. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 5:19AM EDT
Police say they are searching for multiple female suspects after a man was stabbed outside a North York GO bus station late Monday night.
The incident occurred near the Finch GO bus station at around 11:30 p.m.
Police say a man in his 30s sustained was stabbed outside the station and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators have not released detailed suspect descriptions but say they are searching for “more than one” female suspect.