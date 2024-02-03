Female taken to the hospital following two-vehicle crash in Toronto's Forest Hill area
Published Saturday, February 3, 2024 8:11PM EST
A female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto's Forest Hill area, say paramedics.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Avenue Road and Chaplin Crescent.
Toronto police and fire responded to the call.
Chaplin Crescent was temporarily closed in both direction at Avenue Road. Drivers were advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes.