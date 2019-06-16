Female transported to hospital following assault involving acid in west end
Police investigate an assault involving an acid in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street Sunday June 16, 2019. (Phil Fraboni /CTV News Toronto)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 4:47PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 16, 2019 4:54PM EDT
A female victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an acid attack in the city’s Wallace-Emerson neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to a hazmat call an address on Lansdowne Avenue, just north of Dupont Street, at around 3:30 p.m.
A Toronto Fire Service spokesperson said two people were injured after acid was thrown at them.
A female patient was transported to hospital in serious condition following the assault, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are not yet clear.
Police are investigating but have not provided any details about the incident.