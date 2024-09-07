Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies "disguised as candy," after finding them during a recent warrant.

Police did not provide details about the warrant they conducted, or further information about the potentially deadly gummies. CTV News Toronto contacted Hamilton Police for information about how many gummies were seized but did not immediately receive a response.

"These dangerous substances, disguised as candy, pose a serious risk to public health and safety, particularly for youth who may unknowingly consume them," police wrote in a release issued on Friday.

These particular products are often brightly coloured, officers said, and are packaged in a way that can be mistaken for store-bought treats.

A small amount of fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose, police said, as the opioid is up to 100 times stronger than morphine. They add it is an unpredictable substance.

Officers said typical signs of fentanyl exposure include drowsiness, difficulty breathing, confusion or dizziness, and a slow or weak pulse.Anyone who is displaying these symptoms after eating a product that looks like candy is asked to call 911 immediately.

"Time is critical in preventing a potential overdose," police said.

Hamilton police urge the public to avoid accepting candy from strangers, look at what their children bring home – especially if they attended a party – and speak with kids and young adults about the dangers of consuming unknown substances.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.