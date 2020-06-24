

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Regular ferry service to the Toronto Islands will resume this weekend but capacity will be reduced and people will have to book a ticket in advance.

Toronto Island Park has remained open during the pandemic but ferry service to the islands has been limited to residents only, making the popular summertime attraction largely inaccessible to the general public.

In an interview with CP24 Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory confirmed that ferry service for non-residents is set to resume on June 27 with a formal announcement coming later this morning.

He said that a Transport Canada order limiting all ferries to 50 per cent capacity will remain in effect and the city will also require island goers to book a ticket in advance in an effort to limit the lines that often form outside the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in the summer.

Face coverings will also be mandatory for all ferry passengers with limited exceptions, Tory said.

“It is good news because that is a great park over there,” he said. “Not all the amenities will be open on the island but the washrooms will and people will be able to enjoy the islands as we get to the summer months.”

The city typically operates ferries to Ward’s Island, Centre Island and Hanlan’s Point year-round but over the last few months the only ferry operating was a smaller vessel to serve the residential community on Ward’s Islands.

Water taxis were also instructed to stop dropping off customers on the islands.

Speaking with CP24, Tory said that while the park was never closed the city “didn’t want to encourage people” to head there due to concerns about crowding at the ferry docks during the height of the pandemic.

Now that the province has begun gradually reopening, Tory said that he believes that it is time for the islands to do the same.

“I think a lot of those services now will be operating, albeit under slightly different circumstances,” he said.

At this point it is unclear whether Centre Island Amusement Park located on the islands will be allowed to reopen this summer.