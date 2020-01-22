

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A mechanical problem halted subway service between Jane and Ossington stations on Line 2 during the morning rush hour Wednesday, officials said.

Starting at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, all trains stopped travelling between the seven stations, and shuttle buses were dispatched shortly thereafter.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said it will be "a few hours" before the entire problem will be resolved.

He said one car of a train departing a yard near Keele Station partially derailed, and would need to be removed before repairs could be made to the track beneath it.

Commuters formed long lines to board the shuttles at each station.

The TTC says 100 shuttle buses have been sent to serve stations in the impacted area.

Officials urged commuters to use their TTC fare to board GO Transit vehicles at Dundas West and Kipling stations in order to alleviate the pressure.