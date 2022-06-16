Toronto will find out later on today if its bid to become a host city for 2026 men’s World Cup is a successful one.

Late this afternoon, FIFA will release the final list of host cities for the international soccer tournament’s 23rd edition, which will run from June 8 to July 3, 2026.

Toronto FC is hosting a viewing event at 5 p.m. today at a downtown Toronto bar. Mayor John Tory is expected to attend.

If selected, Toronto would host soccer matches at BMO Field, which is the smallest venue at any of the proposed host cities. Currently, BMO Field has a capacity of 30,000 spectators, however it is expected it will be expanded and upgraded to hold up to 45,000 people in time for the tourney. FIFA requires World Cup stadiums have a capacity of at least 40,000.

Vancouver and Edmonton are also vying to be a Canadian host city for the 2026 World Cup, which is returning to North America for the first time since 1994.

The first time ever, a World Cup event is being co-hosted by three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The United States will host 60 matches in the 2026 tournament, including the finale, while Canada and Mexico are each set to host 10 games.

Matches are expected to be played in 16 different cities. So far, 23 have tossed their hat in the ring to host matches during the 2026 World Cup, which for the first time ever has expanded to 48 teams, up from 32.

Canada’s men’s team qualified for the World Cup in Qatar in November, securing a berth in a men’s world cup for the first time since 1986.

The Canadian men are currently ranked 38th in the world, close to their highest international ranking ever.