

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Members of the Quebec City mosque where six men were shot and killed five years ago plan to mark the anniversary of the attack with a ceremony Saturday evening.

It's one of several events scheduled to take place across Canada to mark the anniversary of the deadly attack and the first National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia, which was proclaimed last April.

“Today, we pay tribute to the victims of this hateful act of terror, who were senselessly killed at the hands of bigotry, Islamophobia, and racism. We express solidarity with the survivors and those injured, the families and friends who lost a loved one, and all the communities of Quebec City and across Canada whose lives have been changed forever,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Trudeau was scheduled to speak on Saturday with representatives of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre, where six worshippers were killed by a lone gunman shortly after the end of evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

The Quebec City event will be largely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with speeches being made outside the mosque in Ste-Foy, a suburban borough of the provincial capital.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand are among those expected to attend the evening event, with the public asked to follow online.

The ceremony is one of several events organized by the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre and community groups this week.

In Ottawa, organizers of an interfaith, in-person vigil intended to commemorate the attack said they decided to move it online over fears that the event might be targeted by members of a convoy that is in the city to protest COVID-19 regulations.

“This so-called 'freedom protest', and the possible violence that may be caused by those connected to it has denied me, the Muslim community and residents of the National Capital Region our freedom to gather peacefully to mark a very sombre occasion and remember the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting. It makes me feel like I've been violated by these protestors,” Fareed Khan, who organized the event with his group Canadians United Against Hate, said in a release.

A ceremony also took place in London, Ont., where four members of a Muslim family were struck and killed by a driver as they took a walk on June 6, 2021. Police have said they believe the family members were targeted because of their faith, and the man accused in the case is now facing murder and terrorism charges.

In Montreal, a vigil is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims has launched a campaign asking people to wear green squares to show their solidarity with the victims of the attack and to denounce Islamophobia.

As part of the campaign, the British Columbia Legislature, the CN Tower, Niagara Falls and Montreal's Samuel de Champlain Bridge, along with a number of buildings across Canada, will be lit in green on Saturday night.

“Islamophobia has claimed more victims since that night,” Lina El Bakr, Quebec Advocacy Officer at the council, said in a release in reference to the mosque attack. There is no doubt that we as a country have our work cut out for us. We have heard our elected leaders denounce the violence Canadian Muslims have endured, but action has been slow and piecemeal. It is time for us all to go beyond words and take action.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

- With files from Sidhartha Banerjee