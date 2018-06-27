

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have now charged a fifth suspect in connection with an alleged beating that left a Brampton man dead back in March.

Officers were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail at around 5:50 p.m. on March 19.

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Paviter Singh Bassi suffering from critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

In the days after the assault, police arrested three suspects. On June 6, police arrested a fourth suspect.

Police announced Wednesday that they made the latest arrest in the case today.

Police say 23-year-old Harman Singh of Caledon has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton on June 28.

Investigators have previously charged four other men, all from Brampton, with first-degree murder in the case: 22-year-old Karanvir Singh Bassi, 23-year-old Guryodh Singh Khattra, 20-year-old Gurraj Bassi and 24-year-old Harminder Bassi.

Police have said that despite the similarity in their names, none of the suspects are related to the victim.

Investigators have not said what might have motivated the assault.