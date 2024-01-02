Riders are sharing stories of mass crowding at Toronto’s Union Station on New Year’s Eve, which delayed thousands looking to take advantage of free service just after midnight.

“It was a maze,” Glen Garner told CP24 on Tuesday. “There was absolutely no room to move.”

Just after ringing in the new year in the downtown core, residents and visitors crowded into Union Station where free transit service was being offered by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and Metrolinx.

Garner, who was intending to take the Line 1 to Yonge and Eglinton ended up embarking on a Vaughan-bound train, as the crowds were too thick to maneuver anywhere else.

“I wound up taking the subway north because I couldn’t get in and I wound up at Finch [West],” he said. “I was stuck out there for two and a half hours waiting in the freezing cold.”

Another rider, Patrick D'Cruz, told CP24 the scene was "chaotic."

"Honestly, they are never prepared for anything like this whatsoever," D'Cruz said. " I wish they would do more for peoples' safety."

Not long after, social media users began to share videos and photos of Union Station, one of which shows riders attempting to enter the subway as the doors close on them.

After New Year Party at Toronto Union Station pic.twitter.com/8hPigCFG1m — Jaykumar Amin (KABIR) (@JaykumarAmin) January 1, 2024

Another user called the situation “ a gong show,” sharing a video of a Union Station lobby packed shoulder-to-shoulder.

#topoli…let’s talk about the gong show that was transit comms on new years…union looked like this…but @Metrolinx @GOtransit and @TTChelps haven’t tweeted a thing, in fact no comms about how to get to or from the event…at all… pic.twitter.com/1qlksT50kw — George Bell (@georgebell) January 1, 2024

In a TikTok shared Monday, the lower hall can be seen at a standstill, with crowds overflowing into various exits.

When reached for comment, the TTC told CP24 it is important to note that the crowds this year were significantly larger than last year and exceeded all expectations, leading to overcrowding on the transit system.

“[The] TTC is reviewing last night’s events in detail to better understand areas for improvement and to clearly articulate lessons learned in order to improve customer experience in the future,” a statement from the commission reads.

Metrolinx said that operations at Union Station can be "directly impacted by TTC service changes as additional people waiting for the subway creates a backlog in the Bay concourse like last night."

The agency added that it hoped everyone "was able to get everyone home safely" despite the crowding.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Mike Walker.and CP24's Courtney Heels