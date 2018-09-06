

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Longtime city councillor John Filion says he will put his retirement plans on hold and run for re-election if Premier Doug Ford’s decision to slash the size of city council survives an ongoing legal challenge.

In June, Fillion announced that he would not run for re-election and would instead support candidates who were slated to run in the two new Willowdale wards that would have been created in the planned 47-ward election.

Those wards, however, disappeared when the PC government slashed the size of council to 25 wards earlier this summer.

As a result of that move, Filion said that he has now decided to run for re-election, something that he said may well be necessary to ensure that “developers, land speculators and lobbyists” aren’t able to seize control of the newly expanded Ward 18.

“We had some terrific, young, new candidates ready to come into a 47-ward race. The face of council could have been regenerated and he (Ford) has plunged us into this situation where nobody knows what is going on,” Filion told CP24 on Thursday. “You are going to have both federal and provincial parties trying to get a friendly councillor in place to help them at election time and you are going to see a lot of private interests thinking ‘OK, this is difficult for any sort of grassroots candidate, we can put our own candidate in and get them elected.’ It is a very dangerous time for democracy.”

Fillion had campaigned on behalf of his executive assistant Markus O’Brien Fehr and community activist Lily Cheng in former wards 28 and 29, respectively, but he said that his plans changed sometime after the Ford government plunged the ongoing campaign into “complete chaos” with its July 26 announcement.

He told CP24 that while he is committed to running in a 25-ward election, he is still hopeful that the city’s legal challenge of the province’s decision is successful, allowing him to return to the sidelines.

“Even though I am announcing today that I am running in a 25-ward election, my fondest hope is that we will be back to 47 and I will be out knocking on doors again for Markus O’Brien Fehr and Lily Cheng, and after Oct. 22 I will have a pot of coffee every morning and sit down at a keyboard and go back to my writing career,” he said.

Filion began his political career as a North York school board trustee in the 1980s before running for a council seat in the former city of North York in 1991. He has represented the Willowdale area on Toronto city council since amalgamation.