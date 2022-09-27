Toronto police have announced that the second of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Etobicoke has been arrested, months after a $50,000 reward was offered in the case.

Mohamed Hassan, 22, of Toronto, was arrested on Thursday in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on an unrelated matter, according to police.

Hassan was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Habil Abdilahi Hassan of Toronto last year.

Police arrested another suspect, 18-year-old Antwan Triston James, of Toronto, in April 2021.

The shooting took place on April 3, 2021 at around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Dixon and Scarlett roads.

According to police, Abdilahi Hassan and another man were in a vehicle that was northbound on Scarlett Road when another vehicle drove up beside them and the occupants, allegedly Hassan and James, began shooting.

The victims’ vehicle was struck by multiple bullets, police said.

Hassan and James then crashed their vehicle into another vehicle at the corner of the intersection before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police. The victims drove to another location and called 911.

Emergency crews arrived and found two young men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to hospital, where Abdillah Hassan was pronounced dead.

In July, a $50,000 reward was offered by the BOLO Program for information leading to Hassan’s arrest.

Hassan was also included on the BOLO Program’s list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives that was released in April. He was seventh on that list.