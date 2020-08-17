

Web Staff, CP24.com





Finance Minister Bill Morneau is resigning from his post, CTV News has learned.

Morneau is expected to announce his resignation at a news conference Monday evening.

The hastily-called press conference was called for 7 p.m., but has been pushed back several times so far.

Morneau’s resignation comes in the wake of a scandal over the federal government’s handling of a lucrative contract awarded to the WE charity. It has since come to light that high-ranking government officials – including Morneau – have personal ties to the charity, though they did not recuse themselves from decisions around the contract.

More to come...