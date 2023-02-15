Finance minister to give update on Ontario’s economic and fiscal outlook Wednesday
Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, takes his oath at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario's minister of finance is to provide an update today on the province's economic outlook.
The province says Peter Bethlenfalvy will give the third-quarter fiscal update this afternoon.
Last week, the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario said the province's economic growth is expected to slow sharply this year with a modest recovery beginning next year.