

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Fire tore through a Bloor Street building housing a pair of popular Indian restaurants for the second time in three months early this morning.

The blaze at 796 Bloor Street West, which is home to Banjara Indian Cuisine and Madras Masala South Indian, first broke out at around 3:45 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that when crews arrived on scene there was already smoke billowing from the roof of the building and visible flames.

A decision was then made to upgrade the fire to a two-alarm call.

Toronto Fire says that crews knocked down the blaze a short time later, extinguishing flames that were on both the first and second floor of the address.

No injuries were reported.

The fire comes three months to the day since the last time firefighters were called to the building.

Back on March 23, a fire broke out in the kitchen area of Madras Masala South Indian in the early-morning hours.

That blaze resulted in the temporary closure of both restaurants located in the building, though Banjara Indian Cuisine reopened about a month later.

Toronto Fire Services says that investigators are currently probing the circumstances surrounding this latest fire at 796 Bloor Street West.

No information has been released about potential causes at this point.