Fire at downtown Toronto apartment building sends 2 to hospital
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Thursday, October 19, 2023 8:15PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2023 8:57PM EDT
Two patients were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a downtown Toronto apartment building Thursday night.
Toronto Fire said crews responded to reports of a blaze on the sixth floor of a residential building at Jarvis and Dundas streets at approximately 7:30 p.m.
According to police, one man was inside the home at the time of the fire. Two patients were assessed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
Jarvis Street northbound is blocked at Dundas Street East. Toronto Fire has advised drivers in the area to expect delays due to the closures.