

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are working to control a four-alarm fire that broke out at a diner in the city’s east end this morning.

The fire started at the Detroit Eatery, located near Chester and Danforth avenues, at around 6:40 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a fire in the basement of the building.

“There was heavy smoke. They couldn’t actually get to the fire. At one point the building was compromised, the structural integrity. Crews had to withdraw,” Division Commander Greg Weeks told reporters at the scene.

“We are currently in a defensive mode. We’ve pressurized units on both sides. The fire is contained to 391 (Danforth Avenue) at this point. We are still trying to get to the seat of the fire and get water on it to extinguish it.”

The stubborn fire was initially deemed to be a two-alarm fire but has since been upgraded.

“It’s escalated to a fourth alarm at this point,” Weeks said.

He added that the cold weather is partly to blame for some of the challenges firefighters are facing.

“Cold is always any issue,” Weeks said. “We are constantly cycling crews through to keep them warm.”

No injuries have been reported but Weeks said adjacent businesses have likely sustained smoke and water damage due to the fire.

He said the fire has not spread to nearby units.

Danforth Avenue is closed between Jackman Avenue and Logan Avenue for the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.