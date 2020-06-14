One man has been injured following a fire at a residential building in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.

Police said at around 1:20 p.m., smoke and flames could be seen coming from the balcony of a sixth-floor unit at a building near Martin Grove Road and The Westway.

A man who was trapped in the building is now out, police say.

He sustained injuries due to the fire but police have not released any information on the severity of the man's injuries.

Martin Grove Road is currently closed in the area.