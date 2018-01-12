

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An overnight fire at a row of parking garages in the city’s east end is being blamed on careless smoking.

The fire broke out at around 2:45 a.m. at a garage located behind an apartment building near Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues.

According to Toronto Fire, the fire subsequently spread but was contained to three units. Toronto Fire says that preliminary investigation indicates that the improper disposal of smoking materials may be to blame for the blaze.

No injuries have been reported as a result.