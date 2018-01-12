Fire at row of garages in east end blamed on careless smoking
A Toronto fire truck is seen in this file photo. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 6:37AM EST
An overnight fire at a row of parking garages in the city’s east end is being blamed on careless smoking.
The fire broke out at around 2:45 a.m. at a garage located behind an apartment building near Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues.
According to Toronto Fire, the fire subsequently spread but was contained to three units. Toronto Fire says that preliminary investigation indicates that the improper disposal of smoking materials may be to blame for the blaze.
No injuries have been reported as a result.