

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A stubborn fire at a Scarborough recreation centre that took crews 38 hours to fully extinguish was caused by a fan in the building’s electrical room, investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal have determined.

The four-alarm fire at the Agincourt Recreation Centre broke out shortly before 5 p.m. last Thursday and wasn’t fully put out until early Saturday morning due, in part, to challenges crews faced in accessing the seat of the blaze within the building’s roof structure.

The frigid conditions that lingered over the city last week also presented difficulties with several pumper trucks freezing and having to be pulled from service during the firefighting operations.

On Wednesday, officials with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal told Newstalk 1010 that they have determined that the cause of the blaze was accidental, the result of a fan that malfunctioned in an electrical room.

No estimate has been provided for the total damage caused by the fire, though officials have said that it is extensive.

Mayor John Tory has also vowed to rebuild the centre, which is covered by an insurance policy with a $5 million deductible.