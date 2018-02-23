

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews have put out a fire that broke out at an under construction home along a tree-lined street in Mississauga that is lined with multi-million dollar homes.

The fire at the home on Arrowhead Road near the Credit River was first reported at around 4 a.m.

It was initially classified as a one-alarm fire, however it was later upgraded to second alarm.

At the height of the fire, the home was fully engulfed in flames and crews were seen spraying neighbouring residences with water to prevent the blaze from spreading.

No injuries were reported as a result.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.