Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a blaze inside a patient’s room at a hospital in Oakville on Tuesday.

Platoon Chief Don Williamson said the fire was contained to a patient room located on the fourth floor of the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

The fire, he said, was minor in nature but the occupant of the room is now being treated in the emergency department. It is not clear what injuries they sustained.

Fire prevention officers are on scene and crews are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the fire.

Williamson said it is not yet known if the Office of the Fire Marshal will respond.