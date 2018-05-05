

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fire chief from a township in Northern Ontario is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Rexdale overnight and police say that a power outage in the area may have been a factor in the collision.

It happened at around 1 a.m. in the intersection of Attwell Drive and Dixon Road, which is near Dixon Road and Highway 27.

Police say that the victim sustained a head and chest injury. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later.

He has subsequently been identified as Chief Pat Bourguignon from the Schreiber fire department.

In a message posted to Twitter, the Schreiber fire department described the death of Bourguignon as a “tragic loss.”

Though the cause of the collision is not immediately clear, police say that the power was out in the intersection following Friday afternoon’s wind storm.

They say that could have been a factor in the collision.

Dixon Road was initially closed from Carlingview Drive to Highway 27 but it reopened at around 6:30 a.m.