Fire crew rescues worker buried in trench at residential construction site in Oakville
Fire crews rescued a worker who had been buried in a trench at a residential construction site in Oakville. (Steve Austin)
Published Monday, November 14, 2022 9:45PM EST
A fire crew rescued a construction worker that was buried in a trench after it collapsed at a construction site in Oakville Monday night.
It happened at a residential property in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Morden Road.
Halton Regional Police say that the worker is now in stable condition.
Representatives from the Ministry of Labour are on scene, according to police.