A house is significantly damaged after a three-alarm fire in North York early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Whitburn Crescent, near Keele Street, at around 2 a.m.

The home was under renovation, according to neighbours.

When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames and the second floor collapsed.

Crews were able to knock the main body of the fire down and are working to put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.