There were no injuries reported following a five-alarm fire at an abandoned building in the city’s west end Sunday evening.

Toronto Fire crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Sterling Road around 6:30 p.m.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were met with heavy flames and thick black smoke billowing out of the building upon arrival.

Images from the scene showed flames shooting out of the building’s windows.

The fire was upgraded from a two-alarm to a five-alarm. Jessop said firefighters went into a defensive attack because of the difficult conditions and internal and external collapses in the building.

“The weather is certainly not helping, but our crews have done another outstanding job tonight. We’ve had multiple aerial devices up,” Jessop said.

Around 10 p.m., the bulk of the fire has been extinguished, and crews are now putting out hot spots.

Jessop said heavy equipment will be coming this evening to assist them in deconstructing the building on Monday so that they could conduct their primary and secondary searches.

“We were unable to complete those tonight because of the conditions and the collapses inside of the building,” he said.

At the height of the fire, there were 25 apparatus on the scene.

“This has been a really tough fight,” Jessop said, adding that the structure of the building also presented challenges in fighting the blaze.

The fire affected services on the UP Express and Barrie GO line, as well as CP and CN operations, because the building is situated between train tracks.

Metrolinx said express bus service is running between Union Station and Toronto Pearson Airport.

“We’re going to do our best to get the transit lines back open for the morning,” Jessop said. “We will be here all night as the weather gets worse”

Toronto Fire investigators have been notified, and they will determine the cause and origin of the fire.