Fire crews battle blaze at Hamilton barn
Hamilton firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a barn on Golf Club Road. (Twitter/@HamiltonFireDep)
Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 19, 2020 6:14PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 19, 2020 11:04PM EST
Firefighters battled a massive blaze that broke out at a barn in Hamilton on Sunday.
Hamilton Fire said the structure, located on Golf Club Road, was already fully engulfed when crews arrived.
Sections of the barn had collapsed as fire crews began a defensive attack to contain the fire, Hamilton Fire said.
Approximately 16 fire trucks are on the scene.
No injuries reported at this time.