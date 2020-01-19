

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out at a barn in Hamilton on Sunday.

Hamilton Fire said the structure, located on Golf Club Road, was already fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Sections of the barn have collapsed as fire crews began a defensive attack to contain the fire, Hamilton Fire said.

Approximately 16 fire trucks are on the scene.

No injuries reported at this time.