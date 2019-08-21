

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a commercial property in Mississauga.

Peel police said the fire is on Tonolli Road, near Dixie Road and Dundas Street East.

Viewer videos show thick black smoke billowing out of a building.

Mississauga fire is asking residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Metrolinx said trains are holding at Dixie GO station due to the fire. Transit users on the Milton line should expect delays.