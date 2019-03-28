

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto firefighters spent nearly three hours rescuing a man from a trench in Dean Park on Wednesday night.

The industrial accident occurred at a construction site near Generational Boulevard and Rainbow Ridge Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Emergency officials confirmed that the man had become trapped in the trench after his legs were pinned by a concrete slab.

Crews worked for hours to rescue the man and cheers could be heard from onlookers when the man was finally brought out of the trench at around 8:30 p.m.

“Instead of lifting the concrete slab off of the gentleman, they dug out from underneath the gentleman and basically he fell away from the concrete slab and they were able to bring him out that way,” Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Colin Giffin told reporters at the scene.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was transported to hospital.

The man, who suffered injuries to his legs, is expected to survive.