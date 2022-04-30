Toronto fire crews rescued three people from the roof of a burning home in Midtown Saturday morning.

First responders attended to a blaze at a residence on Avenue Road, near Kilbarry Road, shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters had to force their way into the home and were met with heavy flames and smoke inside.

Three occupants tried to escape by going to the roof and were rescued there, Toronto fire said.

No injuries have been reported.

The bulk of the fire has been extinguished and crews have completed primary and secondary searches.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.