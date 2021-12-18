

The Associated Press





ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.

The News & Observer reports that more than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Evans said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility appears to be destroyed.