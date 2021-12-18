Fire damages huge QVC distribution centre in North Carolina
Firefighters work on cleanup after a fire ripped through a distribution center for the QVC home-shopping television network in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. More than 300 employees were working at the facility when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. No injuries were immediately reported. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.
The News & Observer reports that more than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m.
No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Evans said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility appears to be destroyed.