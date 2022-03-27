A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known St. Catharines winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.

According to St. Catherines Fire Chief Dave Upper, the blaze broke out around 10:00 p.m. at Hernder Estate Wine, located at 1607 Eighth Avenue in the township of Louth.

No one was inside when the fire broke out, officials say, and no serious injuries were reported. Four individuals suffered minor injuries, according to officials, and were able to transport themselves to hospital.

The fire broke out in the facility’s storefront area in the barn, according to officials. Part of the facility was lost, Upper said, but a larger portion, including the winery’s warehouse and production area, remains intact.

As of Sunday morning, crews were still on scene, “taking care of hotspots.”

Officials say 21 pieces of equipment, including tanks, ladders and aerial devices, were brought in to put the fire out. Emergency services from Niagara Falls, Thorold, Pelham, West Niagara, West Lincoln and Niagara-on-the-Lake joined St. Catharines Fire to help battle the blaze.

Officials say the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will likely initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.