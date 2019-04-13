

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Ukrainian cultural centre in Hamilton has been rendered “uninhabitable” after a two-alarm fire overnight, officials say.

The blaze at the two-storey building on Kenilworth Avenue broke out shortly after midnight when the building was empty.

An official with Hamilton Fire says that when crews first arrived on scene flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

The roof then collapsed while crews battled the fire.

The fire was ultimately knocked down within a few hours but crews were still on scene putting out hotspots on Saturday afternoon

At one point, up to 60 firefighters were on scene.

An estimate for the damage caused by the fire has not yet been provided, though the official with Hamilton Fire told CP24 that a “good majority” of the building has been destroyed.

The cause, meanwhile, remains unclear.

Investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are currently on scene.

Kenilworth Avenue remains closed from Britannia to Newlands avenues.