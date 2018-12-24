

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A home under construction in Scarborough went up in flames early Monday after a fire broke out.

Toronto Fire received a call about the blaze shortly before 4 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully involved.

Viewer video shows 6 Bellehaven Crescent, in the area of Kingston and Bellamy roads, completely engulfed in flames.

A nearby home was evacuated and the fire was knocked down.

It’s not yet clear how the blaze started.