Fire guts home under construction in Scarborough
A home under construction on Bellehaven Crescent in Scarborough is completely engulfed in flames early on Monday December 24, 2018. (Submitted)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 6:28AM EST
A home under construction in Scarborough went up in flames early Monday after a fire broke out.
Toronto Fire received a call about the blaze shortly before 4 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully involved.
Viewer video shows 6 Bellehaven Crescent, in the area of Kingston and Bellamy roads, completely engulfed in flames.
A nearby home was evacuated and the fire was knocked down.
It’s not yet clear how the blaze started.