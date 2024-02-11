Fire in downtown Toronto high rise, one in life-threatening condition
One person is being treated by EMS after a fire in a downtown Toronto high rise building. (Simon Sheehan / CP24).
Published Sunday, February 11, 2024 6:10PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 11, 2024 6:34PM EST
A man is in life-threatening condition following a fire that happened inside a downtown Toronto highrise Saturday evening.
According to police, the fire happened in the Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street area at 5:41 p.m. Toronto Fire says that the 12 floor unit was fully involved on arrival, and one person was sheltering on the balcony at the time.
Police say that a man has been taken to hospital and is in life-threatening condition.
The fire has since been extinguished.
Police say to expect delays in the area.
FIRE:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 11, 2024
Sherbourne St & Shuter St
5:41 pm
- reports of black smoke coming from the building
- police o/s
- @Toronto_Fire o/s advising a 2 alarm fire
- unknown injuries
- expect delays in the area#GO319418
^sc