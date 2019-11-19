

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a residence on Lomar Drive, located near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, at around 3 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to the home by a neighbour who reported the fire.

Crews entered the burning structure to find the lone occupant of the house, an 83-year-old man, collapsed near the rear of the residence.

Firefighters then rescued the man, who had suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries could be life-threatening, according to paramedics.

The fire was quickly knocked down and crews believe the fire started in the bedroom/ sitting room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it is not known whether there were working smoke alarms inside the house.