Fire in North York sends elderly man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries
An elderly man was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment following a fire at a home in North York. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 5:21AM EST
An elderly man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out at a residence on Lomar Drive, located near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, at around 3 a.m.
Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to the home by a neighbour who reported the fire.
Crews entered the burning structure to find the lone occupant of the house, an 83-year-old man, collapsed near the rear of the residence.
Firefighters then rescued the man, who had suffered burns and smoke inhalation.
He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries could be life-threatening, according to paramedics.
The fire was quickly knocked down and crews believe the fire started in the bedroom/ sitting room.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it is not known whether there were working smoke alarms inside the house.