A woman is in hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Oshawa early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. in a residence near McNaughton Avenue and Ritson Road South, north of Highway 401.

Durham Regional Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.