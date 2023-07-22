Fire in Oshawa sends woman to hospital in life-threatening condition
Police tape file photo-
Share:
Published Saturday, July 22, 2023 5:03PM EDT
A woman is in hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Oshawa early Saturday morning.
The fire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. in a residence near McNaughton Avenue and Ritson Road South, north of Highway 401.
Durham Regional Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.